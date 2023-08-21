All-party meet on Wednesday to discuss water disputes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has called for an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss a slew of water disputes involving Karnataka -- Cauvery, Mahadayi, Krishna and other water issues, including the situation in dams.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said the all-party meeting will discuss these issues in the light of a poor monsoon this year. “We are filing a petition in the Supreme Court tomorrow. We have already requested the authority to reconsider its decision to release water. It is our duty to protect the interests of farmers. The court’s decision should also be given priority.”

Speaking about legal issues facing Karnataka, he said the advocate-general will be the best person to decide how to fight the legal battle.

The all-party meeting promises to be a stormy affair, with the challenge thrown up by a weak monsoon, a legal mandate to release water and an aggressive opposition urging that water should not be released..

Reacting to attempts of the BJP and JDS to push the government on to the backfoot by demanding that water should not be released to Tamil Nadu as mandated by law, he said, “The BJP and JDS are trying to politicise the issue unnecessarily.

Are they are not aware of what happened when they were in power? The all-party meeting will ensure no one scores brownie points by politicising the issue.” Asked about the BJP’s proposal to protest and block the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Monday, Shivakumar said, “The BJP claims it’s a road, and many lives have been lost on that stretch. They are welcome to protest.”

BENGALURU: The government has called for an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss a slew of water disputes involving Karnataka -- Cauvery, Mahadayi, Krishna and other water issues, including the situation in dams. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said the all-party meeting will discuss these issues in the light of a poor monsoon this year. “We are filing a petition in the Supreme Court tomorrow. We have already requested the authority to reconsider its decision to release water. It is our duty to protect the interests of farmers. The court’s decision should also be given priority.” Speaking about legal issues facing Karnataka, he said the advocate-general will be the best person to decide how to fight the legal battle. The all-party meeting promises to be a stormy affair, with the challenge thrown up by a weak monsoon, a legal mandate to release water and an aggressive opposition urging that water should not be released.. Reacting to attempts of the BJP and JDS to push the government on to the backfoot by demanding that water should not be released to Tamil Nadu as mandated by law, he said, “The BJP and JDS are trying to politicise the issue unnecessarily.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Are they are not aware of what happened when they were in power? The all-party meeting will ensure no one scores brownie points by politicising the issue.” Asked about the BJP’s proposal to protest and block the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Monday, Shivakumar said, “The BJP claims it’s a road, and many lives have been lost on that stretch. They are welcome to protest.”