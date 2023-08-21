BJP swings into action to pacify MLAs bound for Congress

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP high command, which had asked former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to ensure that the MLAs who had joined the party under his leadership in 2019 do not quit the party, is not depending on him entirely.

It has roped in other state leaders as well to set the house in order. If most of the 17 MLAs quit BJP to join Congress, it will have an impact in some 15 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, making it almost impossible for the party to retain the 28 seats it had won in the state in 2019. That was the reason Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Yediyurappa over phone, sources said.

Since many of these rebel MLAs have not paid heed to Yediyurappa, the party high command has given the task to other state leaders from the Vokkaliga community, including CT Ravi, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje and former union minister DV Sadananda Gowda.

They are trying to pacify Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar, also a Vokkaliga, who has seemingly made up his mind to join Congress. As a last-ditch effort, the party has suspended its senior workers CM Maregowda and Dhananjaya, who had alleged that Somashekhar joined hands with JDS to defeat the party candidates in the Assembly polls.

Shobha, who is also in the race for the party state president’s post, is trying to bring back those who quit the party just before the 2023 Assembly polls, a BJP source said. Somashekar, who held a meeting with his supporters recently, has allegedly chalked out a plant to send his supporters to Congress. He and KR Puram MLA Byrati Basavaraju did not attend a meeting called by Yediyurappa recently, further fanning speculation that they could quit BJP.

“They have no reason to listen to Yediyurappa now. They have become opportunistic to identify with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” a BJP leader said. Another party leader, however, was confident that no one will quit the party. It is a Congress tactic to divert the attention of the people from the rift widening between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the chief minister’s post, he claimed.

