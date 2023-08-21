Citizens want BMTC feeders to tech parks from Purple Line stations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delegation of citizens representing the ‘Personal2Public’ campaign, aimed at promoting public transport in Bengaluru, had a meeting with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday, requesting him to provide feeder bus services from the Purple Line (Whitefield) Metro stations to the tech parks on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Personal2Public is a citizens movement initiated by World Resource Institute (WRI) India and Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and supported by civil society partners like Bangalore Apartment Federation, Whitefield Rising, Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, corporate partners like Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), Electronic City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA), auto-unions like Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU).

“The stupendous success of the Shakti scheme shows that Bengaluru is ready for a new chapter in public transport. With the arrival of Metro services to Whitefield and Electronics City soon, we have a great opportunity ahead of us,” said Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow at WRI India.

“We are working with various stakeholders and city groups including, corporates, resident welfare associations, slum-dweller associations and auto-driver unions to bring all voices and their expectations together. We request the attention and support of the government to leverage this campaign to ensure the maximum use and effectiveness of public transport options by the citizens of Bengaluru. Our objective is to inspire citizens to ‘use public transport twice a week’,” he added.

A delegation of citizens requested Ramalinga Reddy to instruct BMTC to introduce ORR feeder buses from specific tech parks to Purple Line Metro stations.

