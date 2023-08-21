Davanagere family death in US: Double suicide murder suspected

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: The death of a Davanagere-based family of three is suspected to be a case of double suicide murder, based on the initial investigation by the Baltimore county police. The trio were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Kenilworth Drive, Baltimore County home in Maryland on Saturday, said Baltimore county police spokesperson Anthony Shelton to The Baltimore Sun newspaper. The deceased were identified as Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y Amarnath(35) and Yash Honnal(7).

Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh

MV visits the bereaving relatives

“The incident appears to be a double murder-suicide Nagarajappa committed,” Anthony Shelton said

They were reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that an autopsy would be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer to determine the manner and cause of death.

“I am deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist the family and community members following this tragic incident,” a statement by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski read.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh MV visited the bereaved family at their Vidyanagar house in Davanagere on Sunday and apprised them about the steps taken by the district administration, state and central governments in repatriation of the bodies.

DC told TNIE that he is in constant touch with, consol general Manjunath, deputy consol general Varurn and the Indian Embassy officials at US. He said the Baltimore county police is investigating the incident.

DAVANAGERE: The death of a Davanagere-based family of three is suspected to be a case of double suicide murder, based on the initial investigation by the Baltimore county police. The trio were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Kenilworth Drive, Baltimore County home in Maryland on Saturday, said Baltimore county police spokesperson Anthony Shelton to The Baltimore Sun newspaper. The deceased were identified as Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y Amarnath(35) and Yash Honnal(7). Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh MV visits the bereaving relatives“The incident appears to be a double murder-suicide Nagarajappa committed,” Anthony Shelton said They were reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that an autopsy would be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer to determine the manner and cause of death. “I am deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist the family and community members following this tragic incident,” a statement by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski read.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh MV visited the bereaved family at their Vidyanagar house in Davanagere on Sunday and apprised them about the steps taken by the district administration, state and central governments in repatriation of the bodies. DC told TNIE that he is in constant touch with, consol general Manjunath, deputy consol general Varurn and the Indian Embassy officials at US. He said the Baltimore county police is investigating the incident.