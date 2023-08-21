Elderly woman killed in a wild elephant attack in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A 65-year-old woman was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kodagu. The incident was reported at Badaga village near Siddapura during morning hours on Monday. This is the second such incident reported in Siddapura limits within a week.

Earlier, a farmer was killed at Arekadu near Siddapura. Ayeesha, a resident of Badaga, left her home for a morning walk. However, she was confronted by a wild elephant on the main road of the village and was attacked. As the elephant trampled on her head, she was killed on the spot.

The incident came to light when a few labourers were reporting to estate work. The labourers alerted the forest department.

However, the villagers alleged that the forest department staff arrived at the spot only two hours after the incident. Members of several social groups arrived at the spot and joined the villagers to protest against the forest department. They alleged that the department is negligent in tackling the wildlife conflict and demanded the immediate capture of the conflict elephant.

The villagers also demanded the presence of the Chief Conservator of Forests. However, the spot was visited by Madikeri DCF AT Poovaiah, Virajpet DCF Sharanappa and others. They assured to capture the conflict elephant. As confirmed by department sources, the elephant trenches and solar fences in the area have been rendered dysfunctional following rainfall.

“We have installed forest gates in several areas and they will be shut during night hours. However, villagers leave the gates open during their commute. Nevertheless, a foolproof plan is being readied to control the elephant movement and proposals have been sent for the construction of concrete walls to prevent entry of wild elephants,” confirmed Sharanappa, DCF.

He added that the foresters are involved in chasing the elephants back to the forest. “We are also in the process of identifying the conflict elephant. We have received permission for the capture of two conflict elephants in the area and one was captured last week. Another elephant that is in frequent conflict is being identified and will be captured soon,” he said.

