Fake letter against Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy: two detained

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  At a time when a letter allegedly written by agriculture officers against Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy created a political storm in the state, CID sleuths who are investigating the case detained two department officials on Sunday.

Sources in the investigation team said the detained -- Shivaprasad and Gurudatt, who are from KR Pete taluk in Mandya district -- have been working in the Mysuru office of the department. The investigation moved forward and the two were detained following pressure from the chief minister’s office and the minister. The CID sleuths are trying to find out from the detained officials whether they wrote the letter of their own will or were influenced by their higher-ups, the sources added.

The CID has been tasked with investigating the case after the minister and department officials claimed that the letter written to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was fake and aimed at defaming the minister. 

