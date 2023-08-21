Home States Karnataka

Family urges CM Siddaramaiah to help bring back bodies of three people from Karnataka found dead in US

The Indian couple and their six-year-old child were found dead in Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, Maryland police said.

Chief Minister Siddramaiah. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The family members of a man found dead with his wife and son in Maryland in the United States three days ago met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday and appealed to him to help get their bodies back to India for the last rites.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the family members from Davangere met the Chief Minister at his official residence, who directed the Additional Chief Secretary to contact Home Department to provide them required assistance.

The three people from Davangere in Karnataka were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Baltimore County home on Friday when police responded to a welfare check around noon, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y Amarnath (37) and Yash Honnal (6).

