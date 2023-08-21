HD Kumaraswamy : CID report on fake letter looks fishy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has cast doubts on the government inquiry into the ‘fake letter’ allegation against Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy. “The accused (Chaluvaraya Swamy) himself is answering all the queries. Looks like the police have given a report to the minister. What kind of inquiry is this?” he said.

The CID report was to safeguard the government and the minister, he added. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said the two agriculture department officials, who had raised a complaint against the agriculture minister, were arrested by the CID police. This proves there is corruption in the department in transfer of officials.

“Chaluvaraya Swamy, who is an accused, is giving answers and statements on behalf of the state government. How can this be accepted? We want to know whether the report by the CID will be given to Home Minister Parameshwara or CM Siddaramaiah? But it looks like the report has been already given to the minister who is an accused,” he said. “Within just a week, how did the police manage to crack the case. Even the minister gave statements which was in his favour. The inquiry looks suspicious,” he added.

