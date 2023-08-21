KSRTC to add 10 trucks to logistics service  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to improve non-ticket revenues, the cash-strapped Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be adding 10 fully-built trucks with a 6-ton capacity to the Namma Cargo wing, which provides parcel and courier services. With this move, the KSRTC is aiming to scale up its operations. Officials said that initially, 10 trucks will be added, with 10 more being added subsequently.

“KSRTC’s revenues took a severe beating during the pandemic. We started exploring all options to improve revenues and the parcel and courier services had the potential. It has been witnessing steady growth with nearly three times jump year-after-year. In 2022, the revenue from the parcel and courier services alone stood around Rs 10 crore,” an official said.

He added that as of now, the bus corporation is relying on passenger buses to carry parcels and that has limitations, considering the weight of the goods being transported. “To overcome these limitations, for now, the bus corporation will be adding 10 fully-built trucks that have a capacity of 6 tons to transport parcels and couriers. They are expected to be put into operation before the end of this year, after a tender process, and by next year 10 more trucks will be added.”

There are many clusters that have developed in the state. There are fruit clusters, textile clusters, pharma clusters, and others. “We want to tap them and meet their logistical demands and improve revenues for the bus corporation,” the official said.

