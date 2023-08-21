Tapas UAV on test flight crashes in Chitradurga district oF Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: It was an unusual morning for villagers who witnessed an unmanned testing drone Tapas (Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon) drone, developed by the DRDO, crashing into a groundnut field at Vaddikere village of Hiriyur taluk in Chitradurga district on Sunday.

As soon as the news of the UAV crash spread, hundreds of villagers gathered at the farmland of Siddappa to look at the debris of the vehicle. No one was injured as there was no one in the field at that time.

Tapas 07A-14, a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle -- developed by the DRDO, took off for a test flight in the morning from the DRDO facility at Kudhapura near Nayakanahatti Science City in Challakere. But soon after, the scientists lost control of the UAV, resulting in its crash.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told The New Indian Express that the UAV was on a trial flight. The police and DRDO teams reached the spot and helped scientists recover the vehicle. Villagers, who witnessed the crash, informed the police, who rushed to the spot.

Probe on to know why drone crashed

Videos and images taken by the villagers show the UAV totally broken with its equipment inside scattered on the field. “DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash,” sources said.

DRDO stated on X, formerly Twittter, “TAPAS UAV was undergoing an experimental flight trial today morning from ATR Challakere, Karnataka. During the flight, a technical snag was encountered and the UAV crashed in a nearby farmland. The technical reason is being investigated and there is no collateral damage.”

TAPAS -- DRDO’s Made in India UAV

TAPAS-BH UAV, short for Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon, is an indigenous medium-altitude long-endurance-class unmanned aerial vehicle. It made its inaugural flight appearance at Aero India 2023. The event showcased its capabilities through both static and aerial demonstrations.

TAPAS is the DRDO’s solution to address the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Tracking, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) requirements of the armed forces. With a flight endurance of over 18 hours, the UAV can operate at altitudes of up to 28,000 feet. TAPAS, previously referred to as Rustom-II, is designed to operate autonomously or under remote control based on pre-programmed flight plans. This versatility enables its operation during both daylight and nighttime conditions.

