Teacher absent for five years, still got paid 

His subject ‘social science’ is now being taught by another teacher as he visits the school once a week only to mark his attendance and draw the salary. 

Published: 21st August 2023

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  A primary school teacher at the Government Higher Primary School at Anagalli in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district has not been regular to the school for the last five years, but has been drawing a salary every month.

His subject ‘social science’ is now being taught by another teacher as he visits the school once a week only to mark his attendance and draw the salary. After Anagalli Panchayat president Lawrence D’Souza complained to Kundapur BEO Shobha Shetty and following an inquiry, Udupi DDPI K Ganapathi suspended the teacher, Dinakar Shetty.

Teacher owns 2 hotels: Sources

Sources said Dinakar Shetty owns two hotels, one in Murdeshwar and another in Bhatkal. A video of Shetty beating up his hotel staff in Bhatkal had gone viral sometime ago. Shetty had also gone on leave for 728 days, citing a ‘back pain’ as the reason, and his appeal for unpaid leave was approved by a medical board at the department level, the sources added.

Shetty, who is also the president of the Udupi District Government Primary School Teachers’ Association, had landed himself in a controversy when he took part in the victory procession of Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole after the latter won the recent Assembly election.

Lawrence D’Souza told TNIE that the parents kept complaining about Shetty’s absence in the school and he had to bring it to the notice of the BEO. Headteacher of the school Janardhan Patagar too has been suspended for not taking action against Shetty.

