BBMP slaps Rs 50K fine on Congress cell  

Published: 22nd August 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on KPCC’s Backward Classes Cell for putting up a banner in the city.

The Palike also filed a police complaint in this regard. The KPCC BCs Cell had put up a banner to mark the birth anniversaries of former PM Rajiv Gandhi and former chief minister Devaraj Urs on No. 94, Queen’s Road. Officials of the BBMP’s East Zone removed the banner and initiated action on the KPCC Cell.

“So far, notices were served and complaints filed against those who violated the ban order. But this time, we penalised the KPCC Cell and filed a complaint with the High Grounds Police. We took action based on the high court order, and the directive of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to remove all illegal hoardings and penalise the violators,” a senior BBMP official told TNIE.

