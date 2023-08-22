'Brand Bengaluru' now includes education criteria 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from the seven categories under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, another -- Academic Bengaluru (Shaishanika Bengaluru) -- has been added to the list. The first meeting on this was held on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Preeti Gehlot, Special Commissioner of the Education Department and Nodal Officer of Academic Bengaluru. “To provide quality education, we all need to have a good plan. Under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, suggestions were received from the public under seven different categories.

The suggestions are being collated by educational institutions and a report is being prepared. Along with the seven categories, suggestions will be received on Academic Bengaluru within a week. These will be collated, discussed in a seminar and submitted to the government,” Gehlot said.

Providing quality education in government schools, transforming Bengaluru into a knowledge city, coaching children to prepare for competitive exams, opening cluster academic centres for children, bringing change in the educational system under corporate social responsibility and taking steps to educate children in slums were some of the topics discussed in the meeting.

There are about 3,000 government schools and colleges and 166 institutions run by the BBMP. Decisions on adopting schools and colleges will be taken by after discussion with the DyCM

BENGALURU: Apart from the seven categories under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, another -- Academic Bengaluru (Shaishanika Bengaluru) -- has been added to the list. The first meeting on this was held on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Preeti Gehlot, Special Commissioner of the Education Department and Nodal Officer of Academic Bengaluru. “To provide quality education, we all need to have a good plan. Under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, suggestions were received from the public under seven different categories. The suggestions are being collated by educational institutions and a report is being prepared. Along with the seven categories, suggestions will be received on Academic Bengaluru within a week. These will be collated, discussed in a seminar and submitted to the government,” Gehlot said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Providing quality education in government schools, transforming Bengaluru into a knowledge city, coaching children to prepare for competitive exams, opening cluster academic centres for children, bringing change in the educational system under corporate social responsibility and taking steps to educate children in slums were some of the topics discussed in the meeting. There are about 3,000 government schools and colleges and 166 institutions run by the BBMP. Decisions on adopting schools and colleges will be taken by after discussion with the DyCM