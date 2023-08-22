Cell to curb fake news in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday approved the setting up of a Fact-Checking Cell in the state to curb the fake news menace on social media. The cell will be tasked with identifying fake news and tracing those responsible for it, restricting dissemination of fake news and ensuring stringent punishment to the accused.

The decision to set up the cell was taken at a meeting held to discuss issues related to cyber security here.

Observing that fake news is a big threat to democracy, Siddaramaiah stressed the urgent need to put an end to it. Appropriate rules and laws will be formulated in this regard, he said.

The CM was apprised of the functional aspects of the cell. The officials informed him that the Cell will have a supervisory committee, nodal officers, analysis teams and capacity-building units.

Minister for IT-BT Priyank Kharge said, “Initially, the Department of Information Technology will assist the Cell. It should be given legal powers and function under the Home Department,” he said. Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Those who spread and use fake news should be penalised.”

