Congress eyes BJP MLAs’ support base in Karnataka ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A posse of BJP and JDS leaders from the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency joined the Congress in the presence of newly-appointed Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, an aide of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, at the KPCC office here on Monday.

It is a clear indication that the Congress high command gave its nod for ‘Operation Hasta’ ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and it has started with the saffron party’s second-rung leaders who are supporters of BJP MLAs. It is significant that some of the leaders whom the KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar received ‘wholeheartedly’ were the supporters of Yeshwanthpur BJP MLA ST Somashekar, who on Sunday called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In fact, Shivakumar has assigned the task to Nelamangala Congress MLA Srinivas, who had attended a meeting between Somashekar and his supporters, recently.

Already, the supporters, including former BBMP corporators, of KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj have joined the Congress. Last week, a few BJP workers of the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency, including supporters of MLA Munirathna, joined the Grand Old Party. Meanwhile, former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu called on Shivakumar on Monday. He may also likely join the Congress, according to sources.

‘DKS exercising power’

A Congress leader, meanwhile, observed that Shivakumar seems to be exercising his power as the DyCM, the KPCC president, and also the Bengaluru Development Minister, and has managed to score brownie points against his detractors.

“The four Special Investigation Teams (SIT) assigned with the task of conducting a probe on the works under BBMP limits are likely to give reports in a month’s time and the supporters of some BJP MLAs would face the music” he pointed out.

BENGALURU: A posse of BJP and JDS leaders from the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency joined the Congress in the presence of newly-appointed Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, an aide of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, at the KPCC office here on Monday. It is a clear indication that the Congress high command gave its nod for ‘Operation Hasta’ ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and it has started with the saffron party’s second-rung leaders who are supporters of BJP MLAs. It is significant that some of the leaders whom the KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar received ‘wholeheartedly’ were the supporters of Yeshwanthpur BJP MLA ST Somashekar, who on Sunday called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In fact, Shivakumar has assigned the task to Nelamangala Congress MLA Srinivas, who had attended a meeting between Somashekar and his supporters, recently. Already, the supporters, including former BBMP corporators, of KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj have joined the Congress. Last week, a few BJP workers of the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency, including supporters of MLA Munirathna, joined the Grand Old Party. Meanwhile, former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu called on Shivakumar on Monday. He may also likely join the Congress, according to sources.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘DKS exercising power’ A Congress leader, meanwhile, observed that Shivakumar seems to be exercising his power as the DyCM, the KPCC president, and also the Bengaluru Development Minister, and has managed to score brownie points against his detractors. “The four Special Investigation Teams (SIT) assigned with the task of conducting a probe on the works under BBMP limits are likely to give reports in a month’s time and the supporters of some BJP MLAs would face the music” he pointed out.