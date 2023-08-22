Decision on Cauvery issues after tomorrow’s all-party meet: Water Resources Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the state government will take a decision on the issue of releasing Cauvery water after discussing it at an all-party meeting on Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate that the Tamil Nadu government has gone to the Supreme Court. They know that the situation is bad in Karnataka. Though we faced criticism, we released water to Tamil Nadu, respecting the law. But we are not able to meet their demand,” Shivakumar told reporters.

His statement comes in view of the Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a separate bench to hear Tamil Nadu’s plea for the release of Cauvery water. He said the directive was to release 10,000 cusecs a day till August 31. But that was not fully implemented. “Today, the Supreme Court stated it will form a new bench. We will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday. After the meeting, we will take a decision on the issue.”

Only 44tmcft in 4 reservoirs of basin: DKS

The state government has filed an appeal before the Cauvery Water Management Authority to reconsider its direction. Leaders of various political parties, former chief ministers, MPs from the state and legal experts have been invited to the meeting. The state government is ready to take an all-party delegation to the Centre depending on the decision to be taken at the meeting on Wednesday, he said.

The meeting will also discuss the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and other projects to be taken up by Karnataka, the DyCM said. Shivakumar said only 55tmcft of water is available in four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, including KRS and Kabini. The state needs around 124tmcft, including 44tmcft for drinking in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and other places. “If we have sufficient water, we would have helped them (TN). The situation is such that we have to save water for drinking,” he added.

He accused the BJP and JDS leaders of politicizing the issue. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy had alleged that the Congress government is releasing water to TN to save the I.N.D.I.A alliance of which the ruling DMK is a member.

According to information provided by the DyCM’s office, water flow that should have been ensured at the inter-state border at Biligundlu as per the CWDT award as modified by the Supreme Court order of 16/02/2018 in a normal year till 20/08/2023 was 70.07 tmcft.

But, the actual flow ensured at Biligundlu as on 20/08/2023 was 24.056 tmcft. It was 284.862 tmcft as on 20/08/2022. The storage position in four reservoirs as on 21/08/2023 was 69.805 tmcft, while it was 102.632 tmcft as on 21/08/2022.

