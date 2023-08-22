Firebrand Naseer makes it to Congress Working Committee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kanhaiya Kumar enjoys prominence and has been appointed permanent invitee of the Congress Working Committee because of his background as JNU Students’ Union president, another union president of the famed university and from Karnataka, Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain, too has made it to the top party central committee.

Hussain, the go-to man of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, is the only full CWC member from Karnataka other than Kharge. Other two senior leaders BK Hariprasad and Veerappa Moily have been made permanent invitees.

Hussain, who started off as a student leader in Mysuru, virtually manages Kharge’s office in Delhi and is often seen in the office late into the evening, meeting party workers from across the nation.

He was in the news recently when he aggressively protested against the farm laws Bill in Parliament and was suspended along with seven others. He was penalised again when he protested against the insurance bill.

Prominent minority leader

Hussain (52) is one of the five prominent leaders from the minority community in Congress. Others are AK Anthony who is in his eighties, Salman Khurshid in his early seventies and Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Tariq Anwar in their sixties.

After Jaffer Sharief, there was a minority leadership vacuum that seems to have been filled by Hussain. Hussain hails from the mineral rich Ballari district and has maintained a clean and intellectual image.

