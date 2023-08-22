Gruha Lakshmi launch shifted to help Rahul, says Karnataka minister

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “We have shifted the Gruha Lakshmi launch ceremony from Belagavi to Mysuru, considering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convenience,” said District Minister Satish Jarkiholi, here on Monday.

“There are other pre-planned programmes for Rahul in Wayanad of Kerala. Because of this, the party president, the chief minister and the high command have taken the decision as it will be convenient for him to attend the events in both states. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting. The programme is not limited to just one district, but the entire state. I will attend the programme in Mysuru,” he said.

Asked about the differences of opinion among Congress leaders in Belagavi, he said there is no groupism in district Congress. “The party does not want leaders who joined BJP after quitting Congress. But there is no objection if they want to come to the party without any conditions. I don’t know who is coming to our party. The party president and the chief minister might know.”

He said, “There are 100 posts for various boards and corporations. About 50 MLAs will be appointed for 50 posts, while party workers will be appointed for the rest. There are lakhs of Congress workers in the state,” he said.

On dividing the Belagavi district, he said it is common for people to demand that their town or city should have a separate taluk or district headquarter. “Finally, the government will take a decision on which place should be the taluk or district headquarters. But discussions and debates on this matter should continue,” he added.

BELAGAVI: “We have shifted the Gruha Lakshmi launch ceremony from Belagavi to Mysuru, considering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convenience,” said District Minister Satish Jarkiholi, here on Monday. “There are other pre-planned programmes for Rahul in Wayanad of Kerala. Because of this, the party president, the chief minister and the high command have taken the decision as it will be convenient for him to attend the events in both states. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting. The programme is not limited to just one district, but the entire state. I will attend the programme in Mysuru,” he said. Asked about the differences of opinion among Congress leaders in Belagavi, he said there is no groupism in district Congress. “The party does not want leaders who joined BJP after quitting Congress. But there is no objection if they want to come to the party without any conditions. I don’t know who is coming to our party. The party president and the chief minister might know.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said, “There are 100 posts for various boards and corporations. About 50 MLAs will be appointed for 50 posts, while party workers will be appointed for the rest. There are lakhs of Congress workers in the state,” he said. On dividing the Belagavi district, he said it is common for people to demand that their town or city should have a separate taluk or district headquarter. “Finally, the government will take a decision on which place should be the taluk or district headquarters. But discussions and debates on this matter should continue,” he added.