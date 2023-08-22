Karnataka CM urges Centre to release Special Grants and State Specific Grants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to accept the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations on Special Grants and State Specific Grants, and release funds to Karnataka on utmost priority.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the CM said the Commission in its report for 2020-21 has recommended Rs 5,495 crore to Karnataka as Special Grants for 2020-21, and in the final report for 2021-26, it had awarded State Specific Grants of Rs 6,000 crore to Karnataka for holistic improvement of water bodies of Bengaluru and the Peripheral Ring Road. However, no grants have been released so far, which has come as a major setback to the state’s fiscal position, which is already strained due to severe cut in tax devolution, the CM said.

The 15th Finance Commission has reduced Karnataka’s share in tax devolution to 3.647 per cent of the divisible pool for the term 2020-21 to 2025-26, from 4.71 per cent recommended by the 14th Finance Commission. Karnataka has seen the steepest cut of 23 per cent, owing to the reduction in the devolution share, the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah stated that Karnataka has lost out heavily on the Income-Distance criteria adopted by the Commission. The introduction of a new methodology for the compilation of GSDP has dramatically raised Karnataka’s GSDP in the 2011-12 series by over 30 per cent, as against an average increase of less than 9 per cent for all states put together.

The increase in GSDP at the absolute level was similarly reflected in a step up in per capita income affecting the state’s standing. It affected the state’s share in the Income-Distance parameter from 4.2 per cent as per the 14th Finance Commission to 1.1 per cent. “This alone dragged the devolution share of the state from 4.71 per cent awarded by the 14th Finance Commission to 3.64 per cent awarded by the 15th Finance Commission,” the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah stated that though the IT-related services’ contribution has increased the GSDP significantly in the 2011-12 series, there is no corresponding contribution of these services to state taxes as exports of IT services are zero-rated.

The decrease in tax devolution share to Karnataka by the 15 Finance Commission when compared with the 14th Finance Commission’s recommendation, has decreased the total tax devolution to the state by Rs.37,011 crore in the past four years ie. from FY2020-21 to FY2023-24.

“Considering the serious fiscal constraints of the state on account of decreased devolution, I request you to kindly accept the recommendation of the Commission on Special Grants and State Specific Grants and release it to the state on utmost priority,” Siddaramaiah urged in his letter to the Union Finance Minister.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to accept the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations on Special Grants and State Specific Grants, and release funds to Karnataka on utmost priority. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the CM said the Commission in its report for 2020-21 has recommended Rs 5,495 crore to Karnataka as Special Grants for 2020-21, and in the final report for 2021-26, it had awarded State Specific Grants of Rs 6,000 crore to Karnataka for holistic improvement of water bodies of Bengaluru and the Peripheral Ring Road. However, no grants have been released so far, which has come as a major setback to the state’s fiscal position, which is already strained due to severe cut in tax devolution, the CM said. The 15th Finance Commission has reduced Karnataka’s share in tax devolution to 3.647 per cent of the divisible pool for the term 2020-21 to 2025-26, from 4.71 per cent recommended by the 14th Finance Commission. Karnataka has seen the steepest cut of 23 per cent, owing to the reduction in the devolution share, the CM stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Siddaramaiah stated that Karnataka has lost out heavily on the Income-Distance criteria adopted by the Commission. The introduction of a new methodology for the compilation of GSDP has dramatically raised Karnataka’s GSDP in the 2011-12 series by over 30 per cent, as against an average increase of less than 9 per cent for all states put together. The increase in GSDP at the absolute level was similarly reflected in a step up in per capita income affecting the state’s standing. It affected the state’s share in the Income-Distance parameter from 4.2 per cent as per the 14th Finance Commission to 1.1 per cent. “This alone dragged the devolution share of the state from 4.71 per cent awarded by the 14th Finance Commission to 3.64 per cent awarded by the 15th Finance Commission,” the CM stated. Siddaramaiah stated that though the IT-related services’ contribution has increased the GSDP significantly in the 2011-12 series, there is no corresponding contribution of these services to state taxes as exports of IT services are zero-rated. The decrease in tax devolution share to Karnataka by the 15 Finance Commission when compared with the 14th Finance Commission’s recommendation, has decreased the total tax devolution to the state by Rs.37,011 crore in the past four years ie. from FY2020-21 to FY2023-24. “Considering the serious fiscal constraints of the state on account of decreased devolution, I request you to kindly accept the recommendation of the Commission on Special Grants and State Specific Grants and release it to the state on utmost priority,” Siddaramaiah urged in his letter to the Union Finance Minister.