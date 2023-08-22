Home States Karnataka

KSRTC bus crashes into Gen Thimayya statue 

The damaged General KS Thimayya statue being shifted to General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI:  The iconic statue of General KS Thimayya was damaged after a speeding KSRTC bus, while trying to avoid a pickup vehicle, lost control and smashed into the statue Monday morning.

The statue, installed 50 years ago at the entrance of the city, was unveiled by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The statue has now been shifted to General Thimayya Museum.

The bus windshield was shattered in the impact of the collision, and the conductor was thrown out of the vehicle. Morning walkers rushed to the spot and shifted conductor Puttaswamy to a hospital. DySP Sundar Raj, CI Anoop Madappa and others visited the spot and took the bus driver, Kottre Gowda (36)  into custody. He has been booked under sections 279 and 427 for negligent driving and damaging public property.

The accident left the statue with five holes and a damaged left hand. CMC president Anita Poovaiah said a meeting will be held with the DC and the General Thimayya & FM KM Cariappa Forum regarding statue reinstallation. “We are trying to draw up an estimation and all departments will work together,” she added.

