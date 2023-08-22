KSRTC to introduce upgraded buses in September  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will introduce upgraded non-premium buses that offer more comfort with bucket seats and adequate leg space for commuters by September end. This is for the benefit of women commuters under the Shakti scheme launched by the state government last month.

The corporation, which is known for having the best premium buses among government transport corporations in the country, has upgraded the looks of its non-premium ordinary red buses. It unveiled the prototype of its “Point-to-Point and Express” bus here on Monday. The bus has wide windows and windshields. It comes with attractive LED lights and destination boards.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inspected the prototype along with KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar and Transport Secretary NV Prasad. The prototype is built by KMS Coach Builders. The bus has 52 seats. Its bonnet comes with insulated rexine binding. The other attractions are its pneumatic doors and a sensor with an emergency button.

