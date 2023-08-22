Home States Karnataka

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka's Holehonnur 

The police have registered a case and formed three teams to trace the accused involved in the incident.

Published: 22nd August 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

The vandalised statue of  Mahatma Gandhi at Holehonnur in  Shivamogga taluk on Mondayy | Express

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Holehonnur in Shivamogga talukexpres in the wee hours of Monday. The police have registered a case and formed three teams to trace the accused involved in the incident. The incident came to light on Monday morning after residents informed the police.

According to informed sources, the incident occurred at around 1.30 am, when the miscreants, suspected to be bike-borne, reached the circle and vandalised the state. As news of the incident spread, residents gathered at the circle and staged a protest. They demanded the arrest of the accused. They also briefly blocked the road before the police pacified them.

Holehonnur police visited the spot. SP Mithun Kumar and MP BY Raghavendra visited the spot and gathered information from the police and residents. Raghavendra instructed the police to apprehend the accused and was informed that the suspects had been taken into custody. Residents demanded that another bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi be installed at the spot.

CM Siddaramaiah termed the act as “anti-national” and assured that action would be taken against the accused. “I condemn the anti-national act of vandalism of Gandhi’s statue in Holehonnur. Those who do not have respect for the independence struggle, the Constitution, and the law engage in such acts. Whoever is behind this incident will be punished according to the law,” the CM tweeted. He also urged the people not to take the law into their own hands but to cooperate in maintaining peace, law and order.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Holehonnur  Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp