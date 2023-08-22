Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka's Holehonnur 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Holehonnur in Shivamogga talukexpres in the wee hours of Monday. The police have registered a case and formed three teams to trace the accused involved in the incident. The incident came to light on Monday morning after residents informed the police.

According to informed sources, the incident occurred at around 1.30 am, when the miscreants, suspected to be bike-borne, reached the circle and vandalised the state. As news of the incident spread, residents gathered at the circle and staged a protest. They demanded the arrest of the accused. They also briefly blocked the road before the police pacified them.

Holehonnur police visited the spot. SP Mithun Kumar and MP BY Raghavendra visited the spot and gathered information from the police and residents. Raghavendra instructed the police to apprehend the accused and was informed that the suspects had been taken into custody. Residents demanded that another bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi be installed at the spot.

CM Siddaramaiah termed the act as “anti-national” and assured that action would be taken against the accused. “I condemn the anti-national act of vandalism of Gandhi’s statue in Holehonnur. Those who do not have respect for the independence struggle, the Constitution, and the law engage in such acts. Whoever is behind this incident will be punished according to the law,” the CM tweeted. He also urged the people not to take the law into their own hands but to cooperate in maintaining peace, law and order.



