Power cuts in Karnataka a gift from Congress govt: Senior BJP leader

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is pushing the state into darkness and power cuts are a gift from them, said senior BJP leader CT Ravi after attending the party Core Committee meeting at the BJP headquarters here on Monday.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa arrives

for BJP’s core committee meeting

in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

He alleged the Congress government is involved in a transfer racket by putting up government posts for auction. “There is a tussle between MLAs and ministers over transfers and that has led to souring of relationships between MLAs and ministers,” he added.

He said Congress came to power alleging corruption in the BJP government, but it is now indulging in corruption. Congress, which claimed to be fighting for freedom of expression, is penalising those who expressed their views on social media by filing cases against them, he said.

“We will hold a protest highlighting all these issues in Bengaluru on August 28. Another protest will be held at all district headquarters till September 8,” he said. “Justice Nagmohan Das has been appointed to probe the 40 per cent commission allegation, but we are not confident that he will do it with honesty.

He had acted at the behest of Congress in several investigations, including the Datta Peetha issue,’’ he claimed. The meeting was attended by party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former CMs BS Yediyurappa and BS Bommai, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Ravi and others.

