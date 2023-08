Power disruption for 3 days from today in Karnataka  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be no power supply from August 22 to 24 to carry out maintenance work.

On August 22, power will be disrupted from 10 am to 3 pm in Laxmi Layout, Kammanahalli, Shanthinikethana, Doddamma Layout, Panduranganagara Layout, BWSSB Kothanoor and surrounding areas.

On August 23, there will be no power supply from 10 am to 4 pm in Yelahanka New Town, Vidyaranyapura, Judicial Layout, Unnikrishna Double Road, Sheshadripuram, Dairy Circle, Someshwara Nagar, Judicial Layout, Chowdeshwari Layout, GKVK, NCBS and surrounding areas.

On August 24, there will be no power in Sahakaranagar, Byatarayanapura, Talakaveri Layout, Amruthahalli, Jakkur, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Amruthanagar, Shivaram Karanth Nagar, Navyanagar, Koddigehalli Main Road, Defence Layout and surrounding areas from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

From 10 am to 3 pm, power will be disrupted in HSR Layout, Jakkasandra, CPWD Quarters, Teachers colony, Venkatapura, KSRP Quarters, MLA Layout, Somasundarapalya, Haralur Road, Agara Flyover, Hosur Main Road, Ambedkar Nagar, ITI Layout, Begur Road, Bommanahalli, Kudlu, Vasthu layout, Maruthi Layout, Koramangala, Weavers Colony, Maruthi Nagar, Pillaganahalli, Gottigere, MLA Layout, Kammanahalli, Balaji Garden Layout, Basavanapura, Tejashwininagar Phase-2, Mylasandara, Hommedevanahalli, Vaddarapalya, Prabhakar Reddy Layout, Betadasapura, Hullahalli and surrounding areas. You may dial 1912 to lodge complaints.

