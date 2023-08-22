Home States Karnataka

Private Transport Associations boycotts meeting with Karnataka CM 

He added that the federation has given ten days time to the state government to convene a meeting under the chairmanship of the CM.

Published: 22nd August 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, which is demanding that the state government compensate them for loss after the launch of the Shakti scheme, boycotted the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. 

The federation, which represents 32 transport associations of cabs, private buses, maxi cabs and autos, had called a Bangalore bandh on July 27 to protest the rollout of the Shakti scheme that offers free travel to women in non-premium buses across the state.

It said Additional Transport Commissioner Hemanth Kumar dropped the names of some associations that are part of the federation in the list of those attending the meeting and included those associations that have not called the Bangalore bandh.

Nataraj Sharma, federation president, said following the promise by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy that the problems of the private transport operators after the launch of the Shakti scheme will be attended to, they had put the planned protest on hold.

He added that the federation has given ten days time to the state government to convene a meeting under the chairmanship of the CM. “If our demands met, we will decide on the Bangalore bandh,” Sharma said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp