Private Transport Associations boycotts meeting with Karnataka CM 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, which is demanding that the state government compensate them for loss after the launch of the Shakti scheme, boycotted the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

The federation, which represents 32 transport associations of cabs, private buses, maxi cabs and autos, had called a Bangalore bandh on July 27 to protest the rollout of the Shakti scheme that offers free travel to women in non-premium buses across the state.

It said Additional Transport Commissioner Hemanth Kumar dropped the names of some associations that are part of the federation in the list of those attending the meeting and included those associations that have not called the Bangalore bandh.

Nataraj Sharma, federation president, said following the promise by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy that the problems of the private transport operators after the launch of the Shakti scheme will be attended to, they had put the planned protest on hold.

He added that the federation has given ten days time to the state government to convene a meeting under the chairmanship of the CM. “If our demands met, we will decide on the Bangalore bandh,” Sharma said.

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, which is demanding that the state government compensate them for loss after the launch of the Shakti scheme, boycotted the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. The federation, which represents 32 transport associations of cabs, private buses, maxi cabs and autos, had called a Bangalore bandh on July 27 to protest the rollout of the Shakti scheme that offers free travel to women in non-premium buses across the state. It said Additional Transport Commissioner Hemanth Kumar dropped the names of some associations that are part of the federation in the list of those attending the meeting and included those associations that have not called the Bangalore bandh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nataraj Sharma, federation president, said following the promise by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy that the problems of the private transport operators after the launch of the Shakti scheme will be attended to, they had put the planned protest on hold. He added that the federation has given ten days time to the state government to convene a meeting under the chairmanship of the CM. “If our demands met, we will decide on the Bangalore bandh,” Sharma said.