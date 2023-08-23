14 jumbos radio-collared in Karnataka, more in line  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More task forces will be set up to address the issue of rising man-elephant conflicts, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Tuesday. The decision was taken after holding a meeting with state forest department officials to take stock of the ground situation. Officials apprised the minister that so far, 14 elephants were radio-collared and there were 30 more radio collars available with the department.

The officials said they were trying to identify the elephants that need to be radio-collared. “There is no need to track all the elephants that come out of the forest. Problematic tuskers and heads of herds are being identified to be radio-collared.

Each radio collar costs around Rs 7 lakh. An alert mechanism has also been put in place where citizens are alerted through WhatsApp, text messages and other forms of communication of the presence of elephants so that conflict is minimised,” the official said. The strengthening of elephant-proof trenches and rail barricades was also discussed at the meeting. Officials said more new places were being identified from where elephants were entering human habitation, leading to conflicts.

