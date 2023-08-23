40 school vans found breaking rules impounded in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a surprise raid by officials of the Transport Department across Bengaluru on Tuesday, 40 school vans, some of them attached to reputed private schools, were found operating without valid permits and fitness certificates and were accordingly impounded.

These vans were found operating on a whiteboard registration and a few were even overloading children, and not following any safety protocol. Officials led by Joint Commissioner of Transport (Bengaluru Urban) Shobha carried out the raids.

Addressing the media after the raid, Shobha said, “The raids are part of a routine exercise to check the vehicles ferrying children to schools. During the raids, we found several vehicles not having permits and had whiteboard registration, which is against the law. Some of them have not even paid taxes and their fitness certificates are not renewed.”

She said that parents, before booking a school van for their children, should have the responsibility to check if the vehicle has all the valid and necessary documents and if it is adhering to required safety protocols. Shobha also urged vehicle owners to operate only after obtaining valid documents and to follow safety norms. She warned that the drive will continue.

A transport official said that school vans should have a contract carriage permit, and should not retrofit any extra seats to accommodate more children. They must have grills on windows so that children do not put their hands outside and have provisions to keep school bags below the seats.

These rules are flouted, the official said, adding that using auto rickshaws (that have a yellow-coloured canvas hood) to ferry children is illegal as the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules mandate that only a hard-top vehicle should be used as school vans. Forty such vehicles that were found flouting rules in the city were impounded by the transport department on Tuesday, the official said.

