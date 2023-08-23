BBMP lab fire: Chief engineer shifted to private hospital for further treatment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Engineer Shivakumar (45), who suffered burns in the fire that engulfed the quality control room (QCR) in the Palike head office recently, has been shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

Dr Ramesh Krishna K, dean-cum-director, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said that Shivakumar’s condition continues to be critical as he is suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to the chemical inhalation from the incident.

His bronchoscopy report shows extensive lung injury, and he was accordingly recommended for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support. Since Victoria Hospital lacks an ECMO facility, he was shifted to a private hospital in Sheshadripuram late on Monday night. He continues to be admitted to the ICU and the line of treatment is being followed, sources said.

ECMO support is provided to a person when his/her organs become too weak. The machine is similar to a heart-lung bypass machine used in an open-heart surgery, which pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

Despite doctors’ efforts, Shivakumar’s condition has shown little change over the past few days. Another patient, Jyothi (26), an operator, is also suffering from mild ARDS and continues to be critical. Along with Jyothi, three others are also being monitored in the ICU. However, Dr Ramesh said that four patients, Santhosh Kumar (38), Shridhar (37), Siraj (29) and Manoj (23) are recovering well.

