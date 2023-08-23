BBMP readies plan to clear illegal buildings 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP is working on an action plan to clear unauthorised buildings, following the Karnataka High Court issuing a notice in this regard. Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told reporters, "Once an action plan is ready, it will be submitted to the High Court and steps will be taken accordingly." Asked how many unauthorised constructions had been identified by the BBMP, the commissioner said there was no clarity so far on how many such constructions had come up in BBMP limits. Girinath also said he had given standing instructions to all zonal commissioners to clear illegal banners. Following directions from the government to remove banners and impose a penalty of Rs 50,000, East Zone officials filed a case against the KPCC office and collected the amount. The commissioner stated that by Tuesday, the department would give a report on how many illegal banners and flexes had been cleared and how many cases had been filed. On tackling drinking water needs in case of an emergency, Girinath said grants had been given to supply drinking water to 110 villages under BBMP limits, which are facing a shortage of drinking water. Grants have also been sanctioned in the outer areas of the corporation, like the Mahadevapura zone, he said. "Grants up to Rs 10 crore have been given to the outer zones to meet drinking water needs. Water supply through tankers, and repair and service of borewells will be taken up, and the amount spent according to the discretion of the zonal commissioner," stated Girinath.