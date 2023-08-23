Bengaluru student suffers burns after live wire falls on her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old Christ University girl student, pursuing her undergraduate degree in a triple major programme, suffered 35% burns after a live electric wire fell on her on Tuesday around 1.45 pm. The incident occurred at Venkateshwara Layout which is around 250 metres from Christ University.

The student, Priya Garg, is from New Delhi. She is a first-year student of Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Sociology and English. She is staying at a paying guest accommodation at Venkateshwara Layout and she was reportedly walking back to the PG with her friends during the lunch break when the electric wire fell on her. The electric pole also fell on a scooter parked on the roadside.

The incident occurred when a water tanker that was passing by pulled an optical fibre cable dangling from the electric pole. The tanker driver, unaware that the wire had got entangled, continued driving, pulling the pole down.

A snapped electric wire came in contact with Garg, injuring her. Garg was rushed to a private hospital nearby and was later shifted to St John’s Hospital, Koramangala around 4.30 pm for further treatment.

The initial assessment at the emergency ward showed that she had suffered 35% burns, more superficial than deep burns, said Dr Arvind Kasthuri, Chief of Medical Services at St John’s.

He said the student has no other comorbidities and her blood pressure and pulse rate were normal. She is kept under observation in the ICU and will be closely monitored for the next 48 hours.

‘Bescom clearing all OFC cables’

BESCOM MD Mahantesh Bilagi said Bescom has started a drive of clearing all OFC cables.

On the directions of Energy Minister KJ George and Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta,

a warning has been issued to all OFC cable operators to remove them within a week or else face legal and criminal action.

