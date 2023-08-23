Home States Karnataka

Cauvery water row: Farmers try to block highway in Karnataka

Published: 23rd August 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers blocking highway

Police detain farmers who tried to block the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Mandya district on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed after farmers were detained when they tried to block the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway at Iduvalu near Mandya on Tuesday to protest the release of Cauvery water from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir.

The farmers congregated on the premises of Iduvalu school and took out a rally on the service road raising slogans against CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar and elected representatives from the region for releasing water to the neighbouring state at the cost of Karnataka farmers.

The agitating farmers and police personnel entered into a verbal duel and the cops detained them when they tried to enter the highway. Vehicular movement on the service road was affected for more than 30 minutes.

The farmers said that the BJP MPs were misleading farmers and were shedding crocodile tears. They said the Karnataka government was releasing water instead of filing a review petition in the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the farmers poured into streets with bullock carts and tractors to register their protest against the release of water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs.

They lashed out at the BJP leaders for not prevailing upon the Centre to stop the release of water and for failing to protect the interests of Karnataka farmers. The farmers alleged that the hasty decision will affect the water supply to Bengaluru and other cities in Karnataka and urged the policemen to support the farmers’ stir.

