First-ever published research study in Tulu to be out soon in Karnataka  

The thesis, brought out in a book form, will be unveiled by Dr M Mohan Alva, founder of Alva’s Education Foundation on August 27. 

Dr VK Yadav

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A retired professor of English has become the first person to publish a research study in Tulu. Dr VK Yadav from Sasihitlu in Mangaluru has completed his PhD on ‘Mogaveerena Samskruithika Badk Bokka Arthika Chinthane’ (The Cultural and Economic Thoughts of Mogaveera Community) from  Dravidian University, Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. His guide is the university’s head of the Department of Tulu Studies Dr GS Shivakumar. 

The thesis brought out in a book form, will be unveiled by Dr M Mohan Alva, founder of Alva’s Education Foundation on August 27. Two years ago, Sangeetha had done her PhD in Tulu, but it was not published. Stating that this is the first published PhD thesis in Tulu, Yadav said it will help those who do research in the Tulu language and literature. At present, only Dravidian University allows PhD in Tulu along with other Dravidian languages.

Author Chandrahas Kananthuru said some distinct consonants and pronunciations of the Tulu language found only among the Mogaveera community have also been documented in the research study. Benett G Ammanna, a former member of the Tulu Academy, termed the published Tulu thesis as a significant development in the history of the Tulu language and literature, especially in the light of the language not getting constitutional recognition citing lack of studies and literature in the language. Prior to the book release, a Tulu Poets Meet will be held at the venue in which 12 promising poets will participate. 

