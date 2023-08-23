'Ignored', Left parties say BJP and BRS ‘secret allies’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blaming a “tacit understanding between the BRS and the BJP” for the pink party’s decision not to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with them, the CPI and CPM demanded an explanation from BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On Tuesday, leaders of the two Left parties revealed that they had held a meeting about a fortnight ago with BRS leaders to discuss an electoral alliance. The State secretaries of the CPI and CPM met at the Makhdoom Bhavan to chalk out a future course of action. They said that they would contest the coming elections together while keeping the doors for potential allies open.

They also expressed dismay over the BRS supremo not informing them of his decision to contest the upcoming elections without an alliance.

“Even if you get closer to BJP, don’t you (KCR) bother to honour the etiquettes of camaraderie? Are you giving a definition that politics is nothing but betrayal? Would you have won the Munugode byelection without our support,” asked CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao. Referring to the recently held talks, CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said that at the outset of the discussions, BRS leaders B Vinod Kumar and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy brought the issue of ‘conflict of interest’ in allying with the Left.

“They passed on the CM’s message regarding getting along with Left parties which are aligned with the INDIA bloc led by the Congress,” Veerabhadram said. He said that that couldn’t have been a reason for calling off the alliance as they also discussed seat sharing.

