‘India’s skilled labour helping it become superpower’  

Dr Arvind Virmani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “India is strongly moving from unskilled or semi-skilled labour to skilled labour, improving its share of the working population, and strongly contributing to making the country an economic superpower,” said Dr Arvind Virmani, NITI Aayog member in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

Virmani was speaking at the 18th International Conference on Public Policy & Management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, where he touched upon various points such as external threats and opportunities, and domestic weaknesses and strengths of the country.

Focusing on the key drivers, Virmani said, “Supply chain diversification, globalisation of social and government services, the democratisation of information and knowledge economy, will be crucial for India.” 

He added that we need to promote a digital and hybrid economy, as well as a green economy that will aid India to realise its development goals by 2050. Female labour force participation, working from home, and safe transport opportunities are boosting India’s economic growth.

