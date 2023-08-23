Modest revision in guidance values on cards: Karnataka govt

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, which is due to revise guidance values across the state from October 1, will not raise all property values uniformly, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said. In extremely rare cases, there will be a downward revision of guidance value, he said.

The revision will be done bearing in mind the anomalies between guidance value and the market rate of properties. The last guidance value revision (5% to 25% depending on property value) was done in 2018 and came into effect from January 1, 2019. Due to the pandemic, there has been no revision for the past five years.

Gowda told TNIE, “The upward revision will be very, very modest. It will vary from case to case, depending on market rates. Though a huge difference has been created over the years due to unscientific revisions, we don’t plan to bridge the gap between guidance and market rates. It cannot and should not be corrected in one revision. We will do a very modest revision.”

“In very rare cases where guidance value is higher than the market rate, we have advised officers to revise the value downwards,” he added. Guidance value refers to the minimum value at which a property can be registered. It holds much significance since the stamp duty paid to the state, ranges between 2 per cent and 5.6 per cent, depending on the value of the property. There is also a registration fee of 1 per cent, uniformly applicable on all properties.

Low guidance values cause injustice to property sellers, the minister said. “In land acquisition, property owners suffer injustice due to low guidance value, because this value is the basis for compensation calculation,” he reiterated. Black money transactions occur because of low guidance value, as registration of properties is according to guidance value and the differential amount is transacted in cash, he added.

Preliminary procedures in connection with the revision have been completed, and the new values are being sent to the Scrutiny Committee for assessment, said a source in the revenue department. Real estate values have soared in most areas in the past few years. “The state government is suffering huge loss by earning low stamp duty revenue due to low guidance value. The income tax department too is losing out heavily in TDS,” another source said. Property guidance value has not kept pace with inflation, he added.

Talk of a uniform 15 per cent increase is not practical either, an official said. “Real estate has boomed over the past five years. Assuming a 15 per cent annual increase, the present revision should be over 75 per cent,” an official felt.

