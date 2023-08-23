Home States Karnataka

Murder accused’s mother hangs self, father dies of heart attack in Karnataka

Man allegedly instigated son to murder youth; both were arrested

MYSURU:  In a tragic incident, the mother of a youth who was arrested on charges of murdering his friend committed suicide by hanging herself on Sunday while the father, who was the co-accused in the crime and was jailed, died of a heart attack at a hospital on the midnight of Monday.

On Saturday night, Balaraj (28) was murdered by his friends Tejas, Sanjay and Kiran with a knife at Vidyanagara over a petty dispute. Tejas’ father Samrat, an autorickshaw driver, was also accused of the crime as he was present during the crime scene and had allegedly instigated his son to attack Balaraj.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family members, the Nazarbad police arrested Samrat, Tejas and his friends Sanjay and Kiran who went absconding in Bengaluru on Sunday. Meanwhile, unable to bear the humiliation, Tejas’ mother Indrani committed suicide by hanging herself at her house. 

Even before Tejas’ relatives were to come to terms with the developments, his father Samrat who was jailed at Mysuru Central Prison suffered a heart attack and died at Narayana Hrudayalaya after failing to respond to the treatment on Monday midnight.

City police commissioner Ramesh Banoth told reporters that Tejas was accused number one while Samrat was accused number four in the crime. “Samrat was present at the spot when Tejas killed Balaraj. All four were arrested from Bengaluru and sent to jail. Unable to bear the shock, the mother committed suicide. On Monday midnight, Samrat died after suffering a heart attack,” he said. 

Techie working in Aus ends life over son’s ill-health
Belagavi: A 40-year-old woman, who was depressed over ill health of her older son, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Malaprabha river at Saundatti in Belagavi on Monday. The deceased is Priyadarshini Lingaraj Patil, a native of Dharwad, who was residing in Australia. According to police sources, for the past 13 years, Priyadarshini, her husband and two sons had been residing in Australia. She and her husband are software engineers. Priyadarshini was worried about the health of her 17-year-old son who had been complaining about stomach pain for the past four years.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

