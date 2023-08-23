BBMP gets free hand to act against illegal banners

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the BBMP registering a case against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Backward Class development cell for putting up illegal banners and imposing a penalty of Rs 50,000, the government is setting a precedent that all are equal before the law. It has also given a free hand to the BBMP.

Muzrai Minister R Ramalinga Reddy said, “Rules on illegal flexes and banners must be followed, and unlike earlier BJP governments, the present government is serious about the High Court direction and BBMP Act. The Palike is free to fine people and organisations for such a violation. BBMP should also muster the courage to pull down a flex with PM Modi’s image, which was put up on Race Course Road by the BJP. They should file a case and impose a penalty.”

KPCC General Secretary Kavitha Reddy said the Congress, when in power in 2018, had launched the ‘Flex-free, Poster-free and Plastic-free Bengaluru City’ campaign. The BBMP has issued a paper notification in this regard, asking people to complain to the respective control rooms to act against illegal flexes and banners, and promised that the Palike will act as per law.

“The BBMP Commissioner must muster courage and crack the whip against BJP’s illegal posters and banners. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also happens to be the KPCC chief, paid the penalty and this is an example to show that we follow rules,” said Reddy. BJP leaders, however, mocked the move and called it a ‘political stunt’.

BJP Bengaluru South president NR Ramesh flayed the move and said as per rules, the fine can be enhanced only up to Rs 10,000 max. It appears that Congress is doing this to benefit advertising firms.

“Advertising firms associated with the Congress will gain as people who want to advertise will go for billboards and chosen places by BBMP. These firms, using the proximity to the party, will bag tenders. This is the truth. Rest all is a big drama,” said Ramesh.

