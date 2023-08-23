Home States Karnataka

Pourakarmikas' protest for salaries in Karnataka, covered in human faeces

Rangaiah and Suresh, who work as pourakarmikas on contract basis, resorted to pouring human faeces on themselves and sat on dharna in front of the GP office.

Published: 23rd August 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Protest-Strike-Agitation

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two pourakarmikas poured human faeces on themselves as a mark of protest as they were allegedly not paid salaries for 15 months. The incident took place in front of the Kallahalli Gram Panchayat office in Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s hometown Kanakapura, in Ramanagara district, on Tuesday morning.

Rangaiah and Suresh, who work as pourakarmikas on contract basis, resorted to pouring human faeces on themselves and sat on dharna in front of the GP office. They alleged that their salaries were not cleared for 15 months, and officials were not responding to their repeated requests.

Soon after the incident, Srinivas, the panchayat development officer of Kallahalli GP, issued cheques. The incident shocked residents of Kallahalli and they criticised the administration for holding up the salaries of pourakarmikas, and allowing the matter to escalate.

Kumaraswamy, state adviser to Jaya Karnataka Janapara Vedike and a resident of Kanakapura, said a protest will be held on Wednesday, demanding the suspension of officials responsible for the incident. “We will appeal to the Zilla Panchayat CEO to suspend the officers and ensure such incidents don’t repeat,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pourakarmikas Pourakarmikas' protest for salaries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp