Trader, driver beaten up for transporting cattle in Bidar

The Aurad police registered a case against the accused under Sections 143,147, 341,323, 504, 149 of the IPC, and launched a probe into the incident.

Published: 23rd August 2023 09:19 AM

By Maruti Bavidoddi
Express News Service

BIDAR: A group of people forcibly stopped a van transporting cattle in APMC Market in Aurad town, and beat up the van driver and owner of the cattle. The two, who sustained injuries, were admitted to a hospital for treatment. 

Cattle trader Abdul Salim, from Mannalli village of Bidar taluk, lodged a complaint at Aurad police station. He named the accused as Anil Devakatte, Munna Hakke, Sagar Chidre, Rajani Dama, Laxman Kumbar, Basavaraj Chowkampalle and Vishal Koli, all residents of Aurad.

In a counter-complaint, Chowkampalle and Vishal Koli filed a complaint against Abdul Salim, van driver Mujeeb Shaikh, who also hails from Mannalli village of Bidar taluk, Mohiyouddin Khureshi, Moies Khureshi, Reeyaz Khureshi and Younus Khureshi, all residents of Aurad. The Aurad police registered a case under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020. 
 

