African swine flu: Poultry, pigs from Kerala banned 

Considering the outbreak of African Swine Fever, a deadly disease that kills animals, reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

By Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Considering the outbreak of African Swine Fever, a deadly disease that kills animals, reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala, the Karnataka Government has imposed a ban on transporting poultry and pigs from Kerala as a precautionary measure.

The Karnataka government has deputed the Animal Husbandry department staff at the Bavali and Sulthan Bathery check posts in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts to inspect the vehicles entering the state. The district administration has directed the surveillance staff to send back the vehicles carrying pigs and poultry to Karnataka fearing the spread of African swine flu among animals. They have also banned piggery activities and sale of pork in D B Kuppe panchayat.

The department has decided to vaccinate cattle in the panchayat as a preventive measure to protect the cattle. The veterinary officials observed that animals, particularly pigs, with swine flue will have a red nose, pimples on their face, and high fever.  The staff in two shifts are manning the check posts and recording the details of the vehicles and its drivers. They have also put up signboards and sought the cooperation of people across the borders.

