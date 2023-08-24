BJP leader Manikanth Rathod detained by cops, let off 

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP leader Manikanth Rathod was taken into custody by the police in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Rathod had put up a post on social media accusing the police of not taking action against the culprits involved in the murder of BJP activist Devanand Ramachandra Koraba as they are supporters of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge. Rathod, who had unsuccessfully contested against Priyank Kharge in the recent Assembly elections from Chittapur, was arrested by the Madbol police from an apartment in Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning.

According to Kalaburagi Additional SP N Srinidhi, Rathod was later let off after interrogation. According to police sources, Rathod on Tuesday had posted on Instagram alleging that the police were not arresting the accused involved in BJP activist Devanand Ramachandra Koraba’s murder as they were supporters of minister Priyank, who is also MLA from Chittapur. BJP workers, led by Rathod, had planned to stage a protest against the police in Chittapur on Wednesday.

However, he was detained before he left Kalaburagi for Chittapur. However, BJP workers staged the protest. They also staged a demonstration outside the Madbol Police Station in the afternoon demanding Rathod’s release. Rathod had lost to Priyank from Chittapur by a margin of 14,968 votes in the May 10 Assembly elections. Rathod faces several cases against him in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Bidar districts.

