'It is just politics', says BJP on CM Siddaramaiah’s proposal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought the cooperation of Opposition

parties in taking an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inter-state water disputes, the BJP has opposed the move calling it “politically motivated”. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was present at the meeting, said Karnataka should file an interim application (IA) in the Supreme Court before taking a delegation to the PM.

“We are ready to back the State Government with issues concerning the water and land of the state,” Bommai said, adding that the government has failed to argue the state’s cases related to water disputes in a competent manner. “The question of taking an all-party delegation to PM does not arise at this point. The State Government has not challenged the earlier orders of the courts and tribunals by filing IAs... but is politicising the issue by trying to take an all-party delegation to the PM,”

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said. He urged Siddaramaiah not to politicise with issues concerning Karnataka’s land and language. JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy said the all-party meeting would have been relevant if it was convened before the release of water to Tamil Nadu. “Now you (State Government) are releasing water to Tamil Nadu... farmers have been protesting and how can you defend your move?” he questioned.

Senior BJP leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa too opined the same. “The meeting should have been convened earlier. A proper argument should have been presented before the Supreme Court and the authorities concerned. The Southwest monsoon season is almost coming to an end in Karnataka. Tamil Nadu will receive showers during the Northeast monsoon season.

We are facing a rain deficit. Therefore, all these issues should be placed before the court,” he added. “Parties in Karnataka have spoken in one voice on issues concerning Karnataka’s land, water, borders and language. No one has tried to politicise these issues and they should not. We all have to protect the welfare of 7 crore people of the state,” he added.

Discharge from Kabini, KRS reduced

Mysuru: Under fire from Opposition parties and farmers for releasing water to Tamil Nadu, the state government reduced discharge from KRS and closed the crest gates of Kabini reservoir. This has brought some relief to farmers as the government finally reduced discharge after the all-party meeting to discuss the situation.

Irrigation department officials released more than 6,000 cusecs of water into the river, that brought down the reservoir level from 2,281ft to 2,276ft. Farmers are accusing the government of betraying their interest by releasing water when local farmers are told to grow semi-dry crops.

The discharge from KRS has been reduced to 8,964 cusecs, and 2,580 cusecs to the irrigation canal. Irrigation officials have reduced discharge from 15,000 cusecs as farmers in Mandya district are blocking roads and staging a series of protests.

