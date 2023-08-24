Home States Karnataka

No BJP MLA will join Congress: Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje dismissed reports of BJP MLAs in Karnataka defecting to the Congress.   

Published: 24th August 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 06:52 AM

Shobha Karandlaje

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Karandlaje said the BJP had included the MLAs in the ‘creamy layer’ of the party when it was in power in the state. “The BJP may not be in power in the state, but still the MLAs are unlikely to defect. All BJP MLAs will work to make Narendra Modi India’s PM again,” she said. Karandlaje said when the BJP was in power in the state, many MLAs joined the party and the party not only helped them in winning elections but also made them ministers. They should now reflect on whether it is right on their part to defect to Congress.

On Cauvery row,  she said the Congress government is cheating farmers of Karnataka to appease its partners in the I.N.D.I.A alliance. “There was insufficient rainfall this time... Despite this situation, the government suddenly started releasing water to Tamil Nadu for agricultural purposes. The State Government needs to convince the TN government about the current situation and release water for drinking purposes only and not for Kuruvai cultivation in Tamil Nadu,” she said. 

JDS leader and ex-MLC Ayanur to join Congress
SHIVAMOGGA: Former MLC and JDS leader Ayanur Manjunath said he would be joining the Congress on Thursday along with his supporters in Bengaluru. He said barring a couple of Congress leaders in the Shivamogga Congress unit, all others have welcomed him into the party. He had quit the BJP and fought the polls on a JDS ticket.

