Home States Karnataka

Prayers for rain begin in places of worship 

With hardly 45 days left for the Southwest monsoon to end, temples, masjids and churches in Karnataka have decided to hold special prayers.

Published: 24th August 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Prayer

For reprentational purpose only

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With hardly 45 days left for the Southwest monsoon to end, temples, masjids and churches in Karnataka have decided to hold special prayers. Kolar’s Kurudumale Ganapathi Temple has already started, with a special prayer to be held on Varamahalakshmi festival on Friday. “Kolar and Chikkaballapur region is heavily dependent on rain for crops.

Special prayers will be held during the Varamahalakshmi festival. All devotees will be asked to spread the message and come for the special puja,” said KS Vishwanath Deekshit, head priest, Kurudumale Ganapathi temple, Kolar.

Masjids and churches will offer mass prayers. Moulana Maqsood Rashadi said ‘namaz-e-istisqa’, a special prayer for rain, will be offered during Friday prayers, and 12,000 masjids in the state will hold sermons on this. “Rain is very essential. Farmers are in distress and drinking water is scarce. Community members who attend the Friday sermon will offer special prayers for rain,” said Rashadi.

Fr Martin Kumar, parish priest at St Mary’s Basilica, Bengaluru, said community members have been told that rain is a “gift of God” and drought a result of mistakes of humans. People will seek true repentance and pray during Sunday Mass. “If god is happy, he will send his blessing through rain,” said Fr Kumar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
special prayers Varamahalakshmi festival worship places Rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp