Pre-2019 vehicles must have high-security number plates by Nov 17 

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: All vehicles registered in the state before April 1, 2019, should have High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by November 17. A circular issued by the transport department stated that failure to adhere to this order aimed at standardising registration plates of all vehicles across the country to put an end to tampering with number plates to commit crimes, will attract fines up to Rs 1,000 and action against errant vehicle owners. Affixation of HSRP on old vehicles will be done by authorised dealers of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the circular issued on August 18 stated.

Vehicle owners will be asked to book appointments to fix the new number plates and make payments for the same through the portals authorized by OEMs. Through the portals, vehicle owners can select the nearest dealer and date to get the number plates fixed as per their convenience. OEMs or their dealers should display the fees for the number plates at their showrooms and for registration on the HSRP portal.

The authorised HSRP manufacturers should ensure that they upload the photograph of the number plate on the HSRP portal and ensure that the laser code is updated on the VAHAN portal. Legal action will be initiated against those selling and supplying HSRP without the permission of OEMs. Owners of vehicles who have fixed imitation of HSRP or look alike plates should go for authorised HSRP to avoid penalty, the circular stated.

Transport officials said there were nearly two crore vehicles in the state registered before 2019. Transfer of ownership of vehicles, address change, issue of duplicate RCs and fitness certificates, renewal of insurance policies, etc., will be allowed only after HSRP validation. Awareness among vehicle owners to fall in line will be created. The cost of HSRP for two-wheelers is expected to be around Rs 300 and for four-wheelers around Rs 500.

BENGALURU: All vehicles registered in the state before April 1, 2019, should have High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by November 17. A circular issued by the transport department stated that failure to adhere to this order aimed at standardising registration plates of all vehicles across the country to put an end to tampering with number plates to commit crimes, will attract fines up to Rs 1,000 and action against errant vehicle owners. Affixation of HSRP on old vehicles will be done by authorised dealers of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the circular issued on August 18 stated. Vehicle owners will be asked to book appointments to fix the new number plates and make payments for the same through the portals authorized by OEMs. Through the portals, vehicle owners can select the nearest dealer and date to get the number plates fixed as per their convenience. OEMs or their dealers should display the fees for the number plates at their showrooms and for registration on the HSRP portal. The authorised HSRP manufacturers should ensure that they upload the photograph of the number plate on the HSRP portal and ensure that the laser code is updated on the VAHAN portal. Legal action will be initiated against those selling and supplying HSRP without the permission of OEMs. Owners of vehicles who have fixed imitation of HSRP or look alike plates should go for authorised HSRP to avoid penalty, the circular stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Transport officials said there were nearly two crore vehicles in the state registered before 2019. Transfer of ownership of vehicles, address change, issue of duplicate RCs and fitness certificates, renewal of insurance policies, etc., will be allowed only after HSRP validation. Awareness among vehicle owners to fall in line will be created. The cost of HSRP for two-wheelers is expected to be around Rs 300 and for four-wheelers around Rs 500.