Home States Karnataka

Pre-2019 vehicles must have high-security number plates by Nov 17 

Affixation of HSRP on old vehicles will be done by authorised dealers of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the circular issued on August 18 stated.

Published: 24th August 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

IND not compulsory on vehicle number plates, police clarify

Image used for representative purposes

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  All vehicles registered in the state before April 1, 2019, should have High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by November 17. A circular issued by the transport department stated that failure to adhere to this order aimed at standardising registration plates of all vehicles across the country to put an end to tampering with number plates to commit crimes, will attract fines up to Rs 1,000 and action against errant vehicle owners. Affixation of HSRP on old vehicles will be done by authorised dealers of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the circular issued on August 18 stated.

Vehicle owners will be asked to book appointments to fix the new number plates and make payments for the same through the portals authorized by OEMs. Through the portals, vehicle owners can select the nearest dealer and date to get the number plates fixed as per their convenience. OEMs or their dealers should display the fees for the number plates at their showrooms and for registration on the HSRP portal.

The authorised HSRP manufacturers should ensure that they upload the photograph of the number plate on the HSRP portal and ensure that the laser code is updated on the VAHAN portal. Legal action will be initiated against those selling and supplying HSRP without the permission of OEMs. Owners of vehicles who have fixed imitation of HSRP or look alike plates should go for authorised HSRP to avoid penalty, the circular stated.

Transport officials said there were nearly two crore vehicles in the state registered before 2019. Transfer of ownership of vehicles, address change, issue of duplicate RCs and fitness certificates, renewal of insurance policies, etc., will be allowed only after HSRP validation. Awareness among vehicle owners to fall in line will be created. The cost of HSRP for two-wheelers is expected to be around Rs 300 and for four-wheelers around Rs 500.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High-Security Registration Plates vehicles VAHAN portal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp