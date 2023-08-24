Threat letters: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assures Kannada writers of security

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met a delegation of Kannada writers here on Wednesday and assured them that security will be provided to them as they are getting threat letters from unknown people. Senior writer K Marulasiddappa told Siddaramaiah that apart from him, Kum Veerabhadrappa, Vasundhara Bhupati and Banjagere Jayaprakash, too are getting such letters.

Marulasiddappa said, “This is an attempt to curtail freedom of expression. If such instances are not taken seriously, there is a fear that there will be a repeat of Gauri Lankesh and Prof MM Kalburgi murders.”

He said there is a team of police officials to deal with such cases, but it has not been effective. He urged the chief minister to constitute a stronger team.

The writers told Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that protests are now allowed to be held only at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, but agitations should be permitted in other places too. They urged the chief minister to reopen the case involving the rape and murder of college student Soujanua in 2012 at Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told them that he can write a letter to the Union Government asking for a repeat investigation into the case. The advocate general has advised Soujanya’s parents to move court, he added.

