2 arrested by Bengaluru police for robbing NLSIU students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two miscreants who had recently robbed two students of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), in Nagarbhavi, have been arrested by the Jnanabarathi police. The victims, both second-year law students, were robbed when they were sitting at the bus stop outside the college gate in the wee hours of Monday. Both the accused are identified as employees of a furniture shop in Basaveshwaranagar. One of the accused is from Uttar Pradesh.

The police were able to arrest the accused, as one of them had given a phone number to the victims to make a UPI transaction to return their phones.

The police tracked the phone number and arrested the accused on Wednesday. The stolen mobile phones were also recovered. Both the accused are first-time offenders. They have been remanded to judicial custody. The accused are identified as B Rahul Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and S Irfan, both residents of Kurubarahalli. The duo while going on their scooter saw the victims sitting inside the bus stop in the dark. After threatening them with a knife, the two accused, escaped with the victim’s mobile phones worth Rs 45,000.

Later, when the complainant called his number from another number, the accused asked them to make a UPI transaction of Rs 15,000 in order to get back their mobile phones. The victims had managed to give them Rs 5,000, however, the accused did not return their mobile phones. The victims filed a complaint in the Jnanabharathi police station.

The students are identified as Gautam Raj Phulera and Nishu Rani. Phulera filed a police complaint in this regard in the wee hours of Monday at around. The accused had come on a white Honda Activa.

BENGALURU: The two miscreants who had recently robbed two students of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), in Nagarbhavi, have been arrested by the Jnanabarathi police. The victims, both second-year law students, were robbed when they were sitting at the bus stop outside the college gate in the wee hours of Monday. Both the accused are identified as employees of a furniture shop in Basaveshwaranagar. One of the accused is from Uttar Pradesh. The police were able to arrest the accused, as one of them had given a phone number to the victims to make a UPI transaction to return their phones. The police tracked the phone number and arrested the accused on Wednesday. The stolen mobile phones were also recovered. Both the accused are first-time offenders. They have been remanded to judicial custody. The accused are identified as B Rahul Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and S Irfan, both residents of Kurubarahalli. The duo while going on their scooter saw the victims sitting inside the bus stop in the dark. After threatening them with a knife, the two accused, escaped with the victim’s mobile phones worth Rs 45,000.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, when the complainant called his number from another number, the accused asked them to make a UPI transaction of Rs 15,000 in order to get back their mobile phones. The victims had managed to give them Rs 5,000, however, the accused did not return their mobile phones. The victims filed a complaint in the Jnanabharathi police station. The students are identified as Gautam Raj Phulera and Nishu Rani. Phulera filed a police complaint in this regard in the wee hours of Monday at around. The accused had come on a white Honda Activa.