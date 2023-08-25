3 months on, recruitment for 2 lakh Karnataka govt posts a forgotten promise

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government appears to be lagging behind schedule in fulfilling its manifesto promise of filling up more than 2 lakh government posts, which have been lying vacant for many years. The State Government, that will soon complete 100 days in office, has not yet started the process of recruitment. Currently, 5.2 lakh employees are working in 72 departments, including agriculture, home, urban development, health, tourism, education, food and civil supplies, power, water resources, excise, medical education, rural development and panchayat raj. There are 2.60 lakh vacant posts, some of which are managed by employees on contract. Posts are being filled up in a few departments, but these applications were processed many months ago. Ever since the new government took charge, even applications have not been called. The existing staff is handling additional work, and important departments, including police, education and agriculture, are managing with a severe staff crunch. The Congress had announced that it would fill up all the sanctioned vacant posts within a year. In fact, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had, in one of his campaign speeches, stated that they would fill 2.5 lakh posts. "In the government sector, we cannot announce today and recruit tomorrow. There is a procedure. For this, the government should conduct a meeting with various departments to know their staff status, KPSC will call applications to write exams. Nothing has been started even after close to three months," sources in the government said. "There are also chances of recruitment being stalled because of legal issues. At least 45,000 posts that were to be filled in the past are before court," sources elaborated. Meanwhile, the government is awaiting the Seventh Pay Commission report, which is expected to be submitted in a few weeks. "If implemented, the government will have to bear a burden of over Rs 20,000 crore for the existing staff. If the government fills the vacancies, it will mean an additional burden. As it is, the government is struggling to mobilise revenue to implement the guarantee schemes," a senior official said on condition of anonymity. When Basavaraj Bommai was the CM, he had promised that one lakh posts would be filled within a year. His government called for applications, including 15,000 teachers' posts, but they were stalled due to a legal hurdle.