Bengaluru techie seeking love becomes victim of sextortion

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old techie, impressed by the advertising of a popular dating app, downloaded the app and had to pay a heavy price by becoming a victim of sextortion. Two cyber crooks including a woman, blackmailed the techie with his nude photos and videos and extorted money from him.

The victim was seeking love and downloaded the dating app, where he got in touch with the woman accused. She allegedly hoodwinked him and trapped him in her web of ‘sweet talks’. The victim has filed a complaint with the Whitefield division police.

The victim, a resident of Seegehalli, filed a complaint on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Nikita, 25, and Aravind Shukla, 33.

The victim came in contact with Nikita on August 16. She took his WhatsApp number and also his social media user ID. The woman started making WhatsApp video calls.

During one such call, she convinced the victim to undress and later sent a compromised recording of himself on his WhatsApp number. Then she threatened to spread the video among his social media followers if he failed to send her money.

She gave him different bank account numbers and extorted the money from him. The victim also received a call from another accused identified as Shukla, who claimed to be a police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh.

An officer in charge of this investigation said, “The victim has lost around Rs 2.6 lakh. After he got threatening calls from a man claiming to be a sub-inspector, the victim approached the police. We have got the account numbers to which the victim has sent money. The case is under investigation.”

The Cyber Crime Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had recently requested the public to exercise caution while accepting any friend request from unknown persons.

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old techie, impressed by the advertising of a popular dating app, downloaded the app and had to pay a heavy price by becoming a victim of sextortion. Two cyber crooks including a woman, blackmailed the techie with his nude photos and videos and extorted money from him. The victim was seeking love and downloaded the dating app, where he got in touch with the woman accused. She allegedly hoodwinked him and trapped him in her web of ‘sweet talks’. The victim has filed a complaint with the Whitefield division police. The victim, a resident of Seegehalli, filed a complaint on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Nikita, 25, and Aravind Shukla, 33.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The victim came in contact with Nikita on August 16. She took his WhatsApp number and also his social media user ID. The woman started making WhatsApp video calls. During one such call, she convinced the victim to undress and later sent a compromised recording of himself on his WhatsApp number. Then she threatened to spread the video among his social media followers if he failed to send her money. She gave him different bank account numbers and extorted the money from him. The victim also received a call from another accused identified as Shukla, who claimed to be a police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh. An officer in charge of this investigation said, “The victim has lost around Rs 2.6 lakh. After he got threatening calls from a man claiming to be a sub-inspector, the victim approached the police. We have got the account numbers to which the victim has sent money. The case is under investigation.” The Cyber Crime Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had recently requested the public to exercise caution while accepting any friend request from unknown persons.