Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visits ISRO, felicitates chairman S Somanath

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot spoke to Somanath over phone and also wrote a congratulatory letter.

Published: 25th August 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah greets ISRO Chairman S Somanath (second from left) and other scientists in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the safe landing of the Vikram lander on the Moon is a historic achievement and the Karnataka government will honour the ISRO scientists by organising a special programme at Vidhana Soudha. The CM visited ISRO and felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and other scientists on Thursday. 

Speaking to reporters after visiting ISRO, the CM said over 500 scientists, including Somanath, will be honoured at the programme. “Scientists have worked day and night for this accomplishment,” he said. A total of 1,000 scientists from across the country are involved in the project and about 500 are from Bengaluru, he said and added that the date of the felicitation programme will be fixed after September 2.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot spoke to Somanath over the phone and also wrote a congratulatory letter. “India’s pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission. Chandrayaan-3 is the first light of success in the dawn of the Amrit Kaal,” he stated. The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of youth, the Governor stated. 

Dr Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of Aadichunchanagiri Mahasamthana Math said the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s success is expected to attract investments, create jobs, and promote technological advancements and economic prosperity in India’s space industry. This mission not only enhances India’s lunar exploration capabilities but also positions it as a frontrunner in space exploration, he said. 

He congratulated everyone who worked on this mission to put India as a global space giant. 

